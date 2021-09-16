SHANE BROWN: I want my ABC back in cable lineup

A couple years ago, I got suckered into buying one of those curved flatscreen TVs with 3D capability that was amazing for the two days after I bought it and I'm pretty sure I've never used the 3D mode since. Still, it's a decent TV and has everything I need — except any kind of obvious plug-in for a set of vintage rabbit ears. And it would be really stupid looking to have this futuristic TV on my wall with a rinky-dink antenna jutting out of it.

Still, I'd put up with a rinky-dink if it meant sticking it to The Man, so the other day, I got up, got dressed, and set off to Radio Shack to buy some rabbit-ears. Until, that is, I realized there are no Radio Shacks left in town. This is sad. Future generations will never know the joy of that stupid yapping robot dog they always had on display, or spending 20 minutes trying to find the right adapters to hook six hi-fi's together in an ill-fated attempt to make a MEGA-STEREO in your friend Mark's basement.

I'm too old for the new school, but too modern for the old school. I don't even know where one buys rabbit ears in a Shack-less society. I ordered a pair online -- and yep, the package got stolen right off the porch. I ordered a second set and had them sent to work, but the doohicky on the end definitely doesn't match the doohicky on the back of my TV. I give up.