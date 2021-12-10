SHANE BROWN: I wish I was in hot water

I am, perhaps, the least handy man on Earth. So when I woke up last Sunday to discover no hot water in my house, all I could do was scratch my head.
I'm fully aware there's a machine in my basement that takes cold water and makes it hot. I couldn't tell you how it works, but I know it's down there. But on Sunday, it wasn't as if cold water was coming out instead. No, when I switched the faucet to hot, no water came out whatsoever anywhere in the house. The hot water heater was warm to the touch. It was doing its job. The water, however, was clearly on holiday.
I had no idea what to do. Generally, when something's not working, my first instinct is to look for something broken. My second gut instinct is to poke it with a stick. Nothing seemed broken and I was fresh out of sticks. If the hot water wasn't coming out of the faucets, where was it going? I carefully perused the whole house and thankfully found none of it to be underwater. Beyond that, I was stumped.
I needed an expert. Good thing I have one on retainer. His name is Dad.
My father built the home I grew up in from the ground up. When I bought this house, he finished my basement "for fun." He's a home improvement superstar and doesn't seem to mind that he raised a son who gets nauseous on the bottom rung of a ladder. I immediately called him for advice.
An hour later, Dad was up to save the day. I watched as he confidently checked out the bathroom, the basement, the bathroom again, and the basement a second time. Eventually he came upstairs, looked me square in the eye, and said -- well, I can't tell you what he said, but I reckon you can guess how many letters it was. Not good.
After several phone calls, we landed on a plumber willing to give up his Sunday to stop by.
Plumber Guy wasn't as stumped as we were. He shut off the water, cut into the intake pipe, and ran a long pliable pipe cleaner down the line. In other words, he took a look at the problem -- and then proceeded to poke it with a stick. Perhaps my home improvement instincts aren't as terrible as I previously thought. It only took seconds before the pipe cleaner hit something that fell to the bottom of the water heater tank with a noticeable "clank." Immediately, water started flowing again. A little soldering with a pocket blowtorch and I was back in business.
How long I'll be enjoying warm water remains up in the air. The hunk of ick that was clogging my line (which I am now simply referring to as "a piece of Rock Island goodness") is now enjoying a warm soak at the bottom of my hot water heater, and there's always a chance it'll get swept up in the outflow and get stuck someplace else. The only recourse other than hope is a new water heater, which, after hearing the cost of purchase and installation, I can only presume is made of solid gold with a lovely diamond inlay. I'll take my chances for now.