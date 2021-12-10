SHANE BROWN: I wish I was in hot water

An hour later, Dad was up to save the day. I watched as he confidently checked out the bathroom, the basement, the bathroom again, and the basement a second time. Eventually he came upstairs, looked me square in the eye, and said -- well, I can't tell you what he said, but I reckon you can guess how many letters it was. Not good.

After several phone calls, we landed on a plumber willing to give up his Sunday to stop by.

Plumber Guy wasn't as stumped as we were. He shut off the water, cut into the intake pipe, and ran a long pliable pipe cleaner down the line. In other words, he took a look at the problem -- and then proceeded to poke it with a stick. Perhaps my home improvement instincts aren't as terrible as I previously thought. It only took seconds before the pipe cleaner hit something that fell to the bottom of the water heater tank with a noticeable "clank." Immediately, water started flowing again. A little soldering with a pocket blowtorch and I was back in business.