SHANE BROWN: If you bringing bee condos to my neighborhood, please don't tell me

I have an irrational fear of bees. That means it's NOT RATIONAL, so you can't placate me with rational arguments about the merits of our bee buddies. I will still act like a ninny if one flies near me.

A hornet once landed on my shirt while I was at a drive-through window. I thought I handled the situation with poise, strength and bravery. The fast-food employees almost called 911 because they thought the fat guy in the drive-through lane was having a stroke. True story. Apparently the only noise I made while paralyzed with fear was "Gffffrrraaaaaa." The horror ended when it finally flew away.

My apiphobia (thanks, Alexa) is somewhat grounded in reality. When I was little, I stepped on a hive and got stung three times. Were it not for my dad breaking multiple traffic laws racing me to the hospital, I might not "bee" here today. There's a good chance I've since outgrown my allergy to bee stings, but I'm in no hurry to find out. Bees might be your friends, but they're definitely not mine.

Our ecosystem could be in tatters if bee populations keep declining, but I have faith in science. If we can figure out how to put both peanut butter and jelly into one squeeze jar, we surely can find a non-stinging, non-Shane-killing means of pollinating our crops.