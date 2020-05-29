SHANE BROWN: If you're going out, wear a mask

But I also don't want to do it if we're turning the world into "Survival of the Fittest." There's not ONE medical organization that I'm aware of that's given the ol' thumbs-up to going about our regular lives willy-nilly — at least not without mitigation, caution, and some new habits. You know where I'm going with this.

If we're going to shirk medical advice and re-open the country (and it's probably time,) the very least you can do is take a couple seconds and tie a mask around your virus-spewing faceholes before you venture out. You need to wear a mask. I need to wear a mask. We ALL need to wear a mask. There's not ONE valid reason not to wear a mask when you're out and about.

There ARE a lot of INVALID reasons. I've been watching them run amok on Facebook every day. This week, for one of the first times ever, I deleted people from my friends list. I snoozed and unfollowed others. It was either that or give myself even HIGHER blood pressure. There's a breaking point, and social media broke mine.

From what I can gather, the non-mask-wearers generally fall into two argumentative camps: