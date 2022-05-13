SHANE BROWN: I'm down a rabbit hole of old memories, and there's a mix-tape for that

Death sucks and it's sad, whether it happens to you, me, someone you care about … or even your favorite cat.

Bez was my sidekick for 16 years. She's ran the house and kept my other cats in check. She's was constantly at my side. Her hairs are still clinging to this laptop, likely a result of the many times she impatiently slammed it shut on my hands when I wasn't paying enough attention. I'm sure everybody thinks their cats are the best — they're all wrong. Bez was the best, and losing her has left a giant cat-sized hole in my heart.

It didn't help that I lost her in the midst of another morbid project I've been focused on for the past few weeks.

When I arrived at college a naive freshman, I fell in quickly with the drama crowd. The theater scene at Augustana was full of larger-than-life characters whose acceptance I desperately craved. Nothing was ordinary, everyone was a superstar, and life alongside them was a constant adventure.

Three girls ruled the clique — Kim, Beth, and Beth — each perfect in her own way. Beth L. was an adorably manic pixie; Kim was funny and fabulous; and Beth R. was smart as a whip with a dry wit that could calmly destroy a room.

I'm certain they were never as smitten with me as I was with them, but I can't blame them. I was an immature geek yearning for approval, and they were two years older and 13 times cooler than I could ever pretend to be. All I could do was rely on the only skill in my back pocket: those folks loved a party, and I knew how to DJ. After awkwardly wallflowering at a couple of their gatherings, I bravely approached the seniors in charge and said, "Here, give this a shot," handing over a mix-tape I'd painstakingly crafted in my dorm room. Within minutes, I had the whole house stomping and my role suddenly became clear.

I eventually found close friends in different arenas, but I've kept that gang close to my heart. It was a HUGE bummer to open Facebook and learn that Beth R. had recently passed away after a long and brave fight with cancer. I can still see her strolling out of the backstage green room like it was yesterday. I hope she knew how much she was adored by everyone fortunate enough to share her rarefied air. Based on the photos I've seen of her life, it looked like she was surrounded by joy.

There's a Celebration of Life for Beth in Chicago at the end of this month and Kim asked if I'd be willing to help with music. So just like 1988 all over again, I've spent the last month in my basement putting together mixes for the event.

It's challenging to find music that's comforting without being maudlin. I'm pretty sure Beth would haunt my dreams if I tried to play sappy schlock like "Seasons in the Sun."

I've been moonlighting as an amateur DJ for over 30 years, and there's nothing more exciting than finding the perfect song you just KNOW will make people lose their minds and set the dance floor ablaze. But I've spent the last week in my basement trying to find the perfect song that I just KNOW will make people cry and be super sad, and that's a weird thing to get excited about.

These mixes and writing this column could have been heartbreaking. Instead, it's sent me down a rabbit hole of old memories, old pics, and warm fuzzies. It's terribly sad, sure, but it's also a reminder of just how lucky I am to have shared time and space with amazing friends, family and felines. Life may be fleeting, but love is infinite.

Miss you, Beezers. Miss you, Beth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0