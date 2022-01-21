SHANE BROWN: 'Is Satan invading our schools?'

Once upon a 1980s, a short-lived teen dance club opened up in my hometown of Galesburg.

One fateful weekend, the club got some unexpected visitors. A group of punk and goth kids from Peoria showed up. The whole place froze as this pack of wild adventurers from Planet Cool walked in. For most of us, it was our first proper glimpse at actual counter-culture.

The ripples were swift. Within days, several local kids had taken on the same look. Our mild-mannered high school was suddenly filled with mohawk haircuts, safety pins, and ratty jackets with hand-drawn anarchy symbols on the back. Parents were aghast.

I was never a member of that clique. I was WAY too nerdy and my parents would've never let me dress the part. But I WAS somewhat accepted by those kids. You see, I was a DJ at that short-lived teen dance club. I didn't LOOK punk or goth, but I loved the music and spun it as often as I could. One of my proudest accomplishments was slipping a Sex Pistols song into my high school's homecoming playlist.

One day, a teacher came up to me after class and asked the most ridiculous question ever: "Say, you and your, umm, interesting friends don't ever do... SATANIC things, do you?"