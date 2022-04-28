SHANE BROWN: Marrying a hologram bride? Even I'm not that 'woke'

The other day, I called someone out who posted a culturally insensitive comment online. I didn't go "full Karen" as the kids say, but I simply commented something like "yikes."

The next time I logged on, I discovered that person replied by calling me a member of "the woke mob."

I'm not even sure what the "woke mob" even is. Not that I don't care, but social justice has never really been my bag. I'm too shy and awkward to raise my voice. I'm too fat and lazy to march anywhere. Plus, I don't want to live in a world where poking good-natured fun at something can get you canceled. If there's one thing the world needs these days, it's good-natured fun.

This brings me to Akihiko Kondo. He's a 38-year-old guy in Japan who's having problems in his marriage. Thankfully, there are counselors and therapists to help couples through rough patches in their wedded bliss.

Except Kondo's wife isn't cooperating. She's unable to attend marriage counseling — because she isn't real.

Kondo's "wife" is Hatsune Miku, a computer-generated cartoon pop singer popular in Japan. You see, Kondo identifies as "fictosexual" — a branch of sexuality signifying someone who is sexually attracted to fictional characters.

Don't worry, it gets weirder.

Hatsune Miku is a popular fictional creation who sings, dances and even once appeared in hologram form as the opening act for Lady Gaga on one of her Japanese tours.

Back in 2017, Japan unveiled a home entertainment device called Gatebox that allowed users to interact and converse with their favorite CGI hologram cartoon characters. In a marketing stunt, the company even offered marriage certificates for their holograms. With the right software upgrade, you could propose to the hologram of your choice. They would giggle and say "yes."

Kondo took them at their word and was wed to Miku the following year — in a lavish real-world ceremony that cost around $18,000. His family elected not to attend (there's a shocker). But, some 60 other people did, including friends, strangers and Kondo's local member of parliament — who must have been REALLY desperate to court the ever-important local fictosexual voting block.

Wedded bliss for Kondo lasted three years until a communications problem occurred in their relationship. This is probably because the software company opted to shut down Gatebox. Kondo's wife was discontinued overnight and probably sits somewhere in cyberspace right now, hanging out with other outmoded software. I'd like to think she's chilling out on a beach somewhere with Clippy and Jeeves as I type.

There's a limit to my ability to be accepting of different sexual preferences, and I'm pretty sure that limit is the point when you announce that you're married to a cartoon. To each their own preferences, I guess. You can prefer to label yourself a fictosexual all you want, but I'm afraid I prefer to label you as crazypants.

Maybe I'm just jealous. Perhaps there's some deep, dark fictosexual part of my soul that yearns to be betrothed to the Road Runner or something. But I think I can safely cross fictosexuality off my list of future experimentation.

In the meantime, I'm mighty sleepy and think it's about time to stop being woke.

