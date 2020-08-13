SHANE BROWN: My least favorite word of 2020 is...

Well, I sure spotted it, alright. My first clue was when the storm door suddenly flew open and almost shattered into a million pieces. My second clue was when about one-tenth of the tree in my backyard came crashing down, raining a barrage of walnuts onto my head.

I locked the doors down tight and joined the cats in the basement for 20 minutes of not-unlike-the-end-of-the-world sound effects. I don't have to tell you. If you're reading this, odds are good you're from the area and probably didn't sleep through the derecho yourself. Let's just say it wasn't pleasant.

I was luckier than many. The trees in my yard looked like one of those crash diet "after" pictures, but remained mostly upright. My house appears to be intact. My car was safe in the garage. Trees had crashed down across both ends of my alley, essentially trapping me at home. As it turns out, though, snow days are considerably less fun when there's no internet, no phone service, no power, and no snow. That's why if you were cruising around Rock Island in the afterstorm, you may have witnessed a rare sight in nature: yours truly performing manual labor, pushing a downed tree out of the way in order to GET to work. What have you done to me, derecho?