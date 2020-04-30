SHANE BROWN: My stimulus check went down the toilet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Welcome to my Quarantine Diary, Week Number Eleventy-Kajillion and One. In this week's episode: I may have forgotten how to speak English, and life has no purpose. My cats, on the other hand, insist that I still have a primary purpose, and that's to feed them. Their impatient meows are the only thing keeping reality in check, and I suppose I should be grateful.

In the meantime, I continue to find ways to occupy my time. I've begun talking to the characters on TV, to my cats, and the other morning, I carried on a lengthy one-sided political discussion with my toaster. I'm pretty sure I've watched ALL of Netflix, listened to ALL of the music on all of the Earth, and yesterday I played The Sims and got incredibly jealous every time my little Sim people stood within six feet of one another. Then I sealed them all in separate rooms and yelled "SEE HOW IT FEELS?!" to my computer screen. It was strangely cathartic.

The good news is that my stimulus check arrived. The bad news is that it's gone already. It literally went down the drain.

We're supposed to use our stimulus checks to keep our needs met while keeping the local economy somewhat afloat. Well, I can attest that mine went to the local economy, alrighto. In fact, it went directly into the hands of the City of Rock Island.