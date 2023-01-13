SHANE BROWN: Our nation's symbol has it out for me

There’s a list of things you have to experience at least once before you can call yourself a Quad-Citizen. I finally crossed one off the bucket list this past weekend.

I went to Bald Eagle Days.

The annual event at the QCCA Expo Center was back for the first time since the pandemic. Part animal exhibit, part conservation education, it’s the largest event in the country devoted to our national symbol. This year’s attractions included live eagle shows and Birds of Prey seminars from the World Bird Sanctuary of St. Louis.

Me and bald eagles have always had a weird relationship. I love animals, but typically only the cute ones. I’ll watch cat videos all day, and is there anything better than playing with puppies? I think squirrels are adorable, even the ones who live in my backyard and taunt me daily.

Bald eagles, on the other hand, are not cute. You don’t want to snuggle one. With eagles, words like “cute” and “adorable” are replaced by words like “noble” and “majestic.” That’s a nice way of saying that if we were a bit smaller and eagles a bit bigger, they would have no qualms about flying off with us for a dinner date. There’s a reason why bald eagles are the symbol of our nation and not, say, a labradoodle.

I got really close to the one that was at Bald Eagle Days, and I swear it looked directly into my soul. I watched children stare at it with admiration and wonder. I also watched it stare back, likely wondering what they taste like.

I once had to call in late for work with an excuse so weird my old boss still talks about it. I was already running behind schedule and had given myself only enough time to leap into my car and pray for green lights. Instead, I ran out to the parking lot and skidded to a halt, because there was a bald eagle sitting atop my car.

Pray tell, what’s protocol in a situation like this? There I was, staring down a once-endangered creation of nature and the very symbol of our independence. Do I shoo it? Is it even legal to shoo it? “Say, uh, majestic buddy?” I inquired politely. “I kinda need to leave for work. So, um, git?” For the record, it did not “git.”

I attempted to make a move for the driver’s door and it did that weird bird thing where his head turned to me while his body stayed completely motionless. Nope, nope, nope. I wasn’t getting anywhere close to that thing. And that, friends, is why I had to call in late to work. I stood there for 10 minutes until a passing car finally spooked it away.

On two occasions this winter, there’s been a bald eagle playing aerial acrobatics at the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island. The first time, my car was at the apex of the bridge precisely when this eagle swooped about 2 feet over my car. The second time it happened, I swear a talon actually touched my windshield.

Had that daring bird not put in a couple of extra flaps, I’d be riding around with a majestic and endangered hood ornament.

What surprised me most about Bald Eagle Days, though, were the other creatures on display. I’m not sure whose idea it was to bring live eagles to an event and then fill the rest of the expo center with their favorite prey, but all creatures great and small appeared to be on their best behavior, and I don’t believe anyone witnessed the circle of life play out on the convention floor.

There were porcupines and wolves and a poor terrified little skunk. There were hairy spiders and what ominously looked like empty tanks where other hairy spiders should have been. And yep, there were loads of bats.

Eagles might be scary, but bats are straight terrifying. As their cages seemed secure, I timidly approached. Surprisingly, they didn’t try to stick a single fang in my neck. They were just (literally) hanging out, yawning and snoozing. Dare I say, they were almost … cute.

And that was the precise moment one bat woke up, gave a great big yawn, righted itself, spread open its wings to reveal its nekkid little bat body, stared me straight in the eye and peed all over the place, nearly including my sleeve.

I don’t know what kind of weekend you had, but unless you can top getting stared down by an eagle while getting flashed by a peeing bat, I won.