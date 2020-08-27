SHANE BROWN: Pro tip, don't microwave your mask

But that's no insurmountable obstacle for Adult Shane. No, sir. Adult Shane is a creative problem-solver. With all the confidence and know-how of my 49 years of wisdom, I grabbed a soggy mask, headed upstairs, looked around to make sure no one in my empty house was watching, and tossed it in the microwave.

On paper, this still seems like a solid plan. When water heats, it turns to steam and evaporates. That's all a dryer really does, right? It just blows some hot air around and evaporates the moisture in the clothes. A microwave should just speed up the process, no? I figured two minutes of nuking would be enough to get things steamy, so I left the microwave to its pleasant hum and ran into the bedroom to change for the gig. But when I stepped OUT of the bedroom, the hum coming from the microwave had turned somewhat less pleasant.

That's because the microwave was on fire. I had forgotten one important thing about my soggy little mask: it had one of those bendy whatzits to keep snug around your nose. And that little bendy whatzit was, I quickly learned, a copper wire. Copper is an especially good conductor and an especially bad thing to microwave should one NOT want to burn down one's kitchen.