SHANE BROWN: Quad-Cities, please stop blowing stuff up

If someone knocked on my door like, "Hey, we're about to explode a dozen firecrackers," I'd be first in line to watch. But don't wake me up in a cold sweat at 2 a.m. with them, that's all I ask.

My one pandemic present to myself was a fancy new air purifier for my house. It has a fancy gizmo that monitors the indoor air quality and doesn't turn on unless it senses dangerous impurities. It has a gauge that displays toxic whatzits. Usually it reads 0-5 microns. If I use the Instant Pot, it goes up to 50-75. If I fry bacon, I've seen it raise to 125.

On July 3rd — not even the holiday proper, mind you — I had my back door open for no more than fifteen seconds max. The air purifier kicked on at max power and the readout was displaying 215 microns of particulate matter. That's how quick it took for the air quality of my home to go from "good" to "extremely poor / severe." That just can't be healthy.

Independence Day is an awesome holiday. As long as you keep a fire extinguisher nearby and aren't overly concerned about the number of fingers you'd like to retain, I'm cool with you blowing up whatever (legal) fireworks you want on the 4th of July. But maybe less so on the 3rd. Or the 5th. Or mid-June. Or, as the case may be, RIGHT NOW (one just went off a few doors down from me this very minute.)