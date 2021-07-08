SHANE BROWN: Quad-Cities, please stop blowing stuff up

Quad Cities: Can we just have a tiny talk for a couple seconds about fireworks? Look, I wanna be cool. I wanna be in with the in-crowd. But please, oh pretty pretty please, can we maybe cool it with the pyrotechnics for a bit? Say, until next July 4th?
There's no need to turn Independence Day into Independence Month. The bastardization of Christmas can be blamed on retail fever and capitalist greed. But from what I can tell, the only reason we start celebrating the 4th of July in mid-June is that we, as a people, like to watch stuff blow up.
I like to watch stuff blow up, too. If Netflix ever released a series called "Stuff Blowing Up," I'd binge-watch the whole season in one day, guaranteed. But "Stuff Blowing Up" should not be on 24 hours a day for a month straight.
Ever since firework stands opened this year, my neighborhood's been a haze of gunpowder and smoke. Each night, the arrival of dusk has been heralded by a cacophony of pops, bangs, booms, and what I presume are majestically-colored fireworks illuminating the night sky. I wouldn't know, because I'm usually inside. I just get to hear the mortars and explosions.
I'm all for fireworks that have a gentle little pop and make an aerial spectacle. My neighbors prefer the ones so loud they rattle windows. At some point, they start being mediocre bombs. They might not decimate a village, but they're capable of putting the "hyper" into hypertension.
If someone knocked on my door like, "Hey, we're about to explode a dozen firecrackers," I'd be first in line to watch. But don't wake me up in a cold sweat at 2 a.m. with them, that's all I ask.
My one pandemic present to myself was a fancy new air purifier for my house. It has a fancy gizmo that monitors the indoor air quality and doesn't turn on unless it senses dangerous impurities. It has a gauge that displays toxic whatzits. Usually it reads 0-5 microns. If I use the Instant Pot, it goes up to 50-75. If I fry bacon, I've seen it raise to 125.
On July 3rd — not even the holiday proper, mind you — I had my back door open for no more than fifteen seconds max. The air purifier kicked on at max power and the readout was displaying 215 microns of particulate matter. That's how quick it took for the air quality of my home to go from "good" to "extremely poor / severe." That just can't be healthy.
Independence Day is an awesome holiday. As long as you keep a fire extinguisher nearby and aren't overly concerned about the number of fingers you'd like to retain, I'm cool with you blowing up whatever (legal) fireworks you want on the 4th of July. But maybe less so on the 3rd. Or the 5th. Or mid-June. Or, as the case may be, RIGHT NOW (one just went off a few doors down from me this very minute.)
Or maybe you should just let the professionals handle the red-white-and-booming and not waste your money on something that will literally explode before your very eyes. Better yet, give ME your money and then sometime in the coming month, I promise to sneak up behind you and yell "BOOM!" real loud. If I'm going to make an unholy racket every night, I promise it'll at least have a beat you can dance to.