SHANE BROWN: Sign on to the disco revolution in Rock Island

It reads, and I quote:

"PETITION TO INSTALL GENERATOR-POWERED DISCO BALLS IN THE SCHOOL HALLWAYS FOR THE NEXT BLACKOUT." To date, this important movement has garnered an impressive 19 signatures. We have a movement on our hands, people.

This is a cause I fully endorse. I have lived through many a crisis in my lifetime, and I can safely tell you not one of them wouldn't have been bettered in some way by emergency disco balls. The power goes out? BAM. Disco balls light the way. A global pandemic keeps us house-bound? BAM. There's no vaccine for disco. Your best friend ditches you? BAM. You can leave your friends behind, because your friends don't dance and if they don't dance, well, they're no friends of mine.

I needed insight, so I met with Alex about his urgent plea for disco-fueled change.

SB: So... why disco?

AVdW: Many people believe disco died in the '70s, but the heart and soul lives on in the disco ball. Disco didn't die, it evolved. Also, blackout raves seem fun.

SB: You realize disco music is about the same age as your mom. In fact, I can attest to personally witnessing your mother having danced to disco on multiple occasions. Do you often jam out to a funky disco beat?