SHANE BROWN: Something new to worry about: the demons at McDonald's

Once again I find myself working the apocalypse beat.

Last week, I told you about about a video from one of the odder cul-de-sacs of the information superhighway claiming the Super Bowl halftime show was an unwitting indoctrination into the occult. What we thought was 10 minutes of fiesty Latin dancing was, in fact, symbolic imagery and dark magic heralding the end of days. It sure didn't do much for the 49ers offense in the second half, either.

Well, the video may have been right. New evidence of scary occulting is afoot, and we should all take heed.

The world is nothing if not messed up, and it seems to be getting messier by the day. If you're the sort of person who buys into conspiracy theory rantings on the internet, there's a lot of ammunition these days to send you straight into tinfoil-hat levels of paranoia.