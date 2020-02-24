SHANE BROWN: Something new to worry about: the demons at McDonald's

Once again I find myself working the apocalypse beat.
Last week, I told you about about a video from one of the odder cul-de-sacs of the information superhighway claiming the Super Bowl halftime show was an unwitting indoctrination into the occult. What we thought was 10 minutes of fiesty Latin dancing was, in fact, symbolic imagery and dark magic heralding the end of days. It sure didn't do much for the 49ers offense in the second half, either.
Well, the video may have been right. New evidence of scary occulting is afoot, and we should all take heed.
The world is nothing if not messed up, and it seems to be getting messier by the day. If you're the sort of person who buys into conspiracy theory rantings on the internet, there's a lot of ammunition these days to send you straight into tinfoil-hat levels of paranoia.
The internet is full of things to be afraid of. But if you want to be afraid of things you never knew you HAD to be afraid of, put your laptop down, grab some coffee, and turn on your radio. The best place to go for top-quality left-field fear mongering is a radio show called "Coast to Coast AM." Founded by the legendary Art Bell and hosted these days by George Noory, "Coast to Coast" offers hours of pure conspiracy theory bliss, dispensed throughout the wee hours of the night.
We insomniacs know the truth. Why worry about coronavirus when we have more pressing threats at hand — like Bigfoot? Who has time to bother with climate change when there are time-travelling "Men in Black" walking among us? Floods and volcanoes? Heck, those were prophesied by ancient Mayan architecture. What's more important: our political divide or the fact that more and more people look at the clock at precisely 11:11 every day? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
"Coast to Coast" is broadcast locally on WOC and streams on Sirius XM's Road Dog Trucking channel — which is great, because if there's anyone we want to make paranoid about alien abductions and Bigfoot attacks, it's those tuning in while driving 10,000-pound death machines at 70 mph in the dead of night.
Here's this week's incredible breaking news from the "Coast to Coast" website:
PUEBLO, Colo. — Police were summoned last week to a local McDonald's after employees reported hearing a female voice making "demonic sounds." Employees were unable to identify the source of the noise but "were so unnerved ... they said they wouldn't be going back outside their building until after the sun came up.
I'm not quite sure what to make of this. I've eaten a couple Big Macs in my day that were followed by some admittedly demonic sounds shortly thereafter, but I have yet to experience gastrointestinal distress to the degree that it frightens the occupants of nearby buildings. Perhaps I should try harder.
Honestly, though, I could buy into this story. Let's say you're a demon hellbent on the destruction of mankind. You've just successfully crossed over from the netherworld and successfully possessed a human. You're now super psyched and eager to unleash your evil wrath upon the innocent ... but first? You should probably unleash your evil wrath upon a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets. I wonder what kind of dipping sauce a demon prefers? My guess is Spicy Buffalo.
What I want to know is: Exactly what criteria are we using to determine that a sound is "demonic"? I'd reckon few, if any, people actually know what a demon sounds like. Demons might sound like "Stairway to Heaven" played backwards, but they also might sound like Morgan Freeman reading lullabies.
I do have my suspicions. I'm fairly well versed when it comes to sound. I've lived through a My Bloody Valentine concert. I've heard my share of dark and evil noises. And of all the noises I've heard in all the world, I'm fairly certain the most demonic is "Baaaaaayyy-beeeee shark, doot doo de doot de do, baby shark, doot doo de doot de do, baby shark." If somebody were outside my restaurant chanting that song, I'd be barricading myself behind the deep fryer in no time.
Whatever the sound is, I hope it's not a sign of the end of days. I'd frankly be a little bummed. I hate change. I'm still getting used to being a homeowner, and I'm in no mood to be raptured off my couch anytime soon.
On the other hand, I've also seen "Mad Max," and I don't think I'd be a fan of surviving in a post-apocalyptic wasteland either. I would not fare well beyond Thunderdome. Shoot, I wouldn't fare well IN the Thunderdome. In fact, I think I'd prefer an entirely Thunderdome-free existence. The list of things I'm skilled at is pretty short, and most involve both electricity and air-conditioning. When the tribal outlanders of the wasteland begin rebuilding a primitive feudal society, I don't think anyone's top needs will be someone to write snarky newspaper columns or man the DJ booth at Club Apocalypse.
So here's hoping the voices on our late-night radio dial are wrong, and the voices outside a Colorado McDonald's aren't demonic harbingers of doom. While the world is a messy place, I wouldn't worry about demons in the drive-through lane just yet. Whatever was making those noises is bound to be perfectly explainable. Personally, I'm pretty sure it was Bigfoot.
Shane Brown is a columnist for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com and Quad-City Times-QCTimes.com. Email him at sbrown@qconline.com or visit his blog at shanebrown.blogspot.com.