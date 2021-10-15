SHANE BROWN: Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive -- Fall foliage, a piece of pie and lots of rusty old stuff

Case in point: At one stall this weekend, they were selling the beat-up remnants of a 1970s KerPlunk game for $8. Remember KerPlunk? Once upon a time, in the days before X-Box and Playstation, the height of gaming was pulling plastic straws from a transparent tube in hopes of not dislodging the pile of marbles atop them. If you pulled the wrong straw, marbles would drop to the bottom of the tube, making a noise that sounded nothing like "ker-plunk."

It was, and still is, great fun. But this particular eight-dollar vintage KerPlunk game only had one remaining straw. Spoiler alert, but that's not going to stop too many marbles. That's okay, though, because the marbles were missing, too. Basically this guy was selling a plastic tube and a single piece of straw for eight bucks. Here's another spoiler alert: They still make KerPlunk. You can buy a brand new model at Walmart for $14.95. I bet it has all the marbles, all the straws, and doesn't smell like it's been in someone's attic since 1963.

But again, I won't knock antiques sellers. Maybe there's someone out there getting ready to open a board game-themed microbrewery in need of a kitschy KerPlunk wall sconce. (If you're out there, hit me up; I can cut you a deal on Broken Broken Hungry Hungry Hippo that's somewhere in my closet.)