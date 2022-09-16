SHANE BROWN: Take a lesson from our new cruising friends

Working at the intersection of two of Davenport's busiest streets, I often get to see interesting things on my way in and out of the office. The one thing I never expected to see was a European cruise liner.

Yep, the Q-C is officially a tourist destination — a Swiss company now offers scenic cruises along the Mississippi. If you haven't caught the boat in action yet, it is definitely worth gawking at.

I suppose this would be the part where a real journalist would tell you interesting facts about the vessel. All I know is that it's honkin' huge and can fit 386 passengers in its 193 staterooms. Based on the interior photos and water-cooler gossip from my real journalist pals who got a tour, it's super fancy and luxurious, seamlessly blending Norwegian décor with Mississippi River heritage. From what I've been able to glimpse from our parking lot, it looks to be one seriously pimped-out ride.

This is a wonderful development for our area. It's always fun to show off our neck of the woods to visitors, and every time it docks, buses pull up to take those tourism dollars straight to our best shops and attractions. This is a huge win for the Quad-Cities.

I'll be honest, though. When I first learned we were becoming a stop for the Mississippi River's own Love Boat, my first instinct was to laugh and ask, "Why?"

Don't get me wrong — I love the Quad-Cities. I love our people, our charm, our quirks and our occasional Skybridges that connect nothing to nothing. But I've never really thought of the Quad-Cities as a vacation hotspot. It's where we leave to go on vacation, not where people come for vacation.

When I daydream about my ideal getaway, I'm driving through the European countryside, soaking up culture and majestic sights (obviously before I get in a head-on collision because I'd never get the hang of driving in Europe.)

But could it be possible there's some European sitting around in the Alps daydreaming about the Quad-Cities? "Oh, how I yearn for a breathtaking corn field! Woe is me, for my views of the horizon are constantly blocked by all these ugly mountains and hideous castles!"

Those people must exist, because they pay good money for the Mississippi River cruise experience. But if there's folks out there with disposable income, there's certainly no better place to dispose of it than here in our local communities. Welcome to the Q-C, friends.

I admit I'm jealous. That boat looks amazing, and I'd love to waste a week just chilling on the river. It sounds like it's way more than just eating and shopping (even though eating and shopping would suit me just fine.) During the cruise, they give lectures and presentations on the river's history, and there are multiple field trips to farms and businesses to gain some appreciation and learn a thing or two about life along her mighty banks.

That goes for me, too. I learned we shouldn't ever take the Quad-Cities for granted. To you and I, it might be just be home. But watch our hometowns through the eyes of a tourist, oohing and aahing at things we ignore every day. I think nothing of the fact that I commute to work daily across one of the few 360-degree swing-span bridges in existence over one of the most storied rivers in the world. I once got annoyed because I had to shoo a bald eagle off the roof of my car.

Take a lesson from our new cruising friends, step back, and appreciate the wonder of life in the Quad-Cities. Who can blame tourists for wanting to come here? It is, after all, the home of award-winning columnist Shane Brown. And if you ask him nice enough, he might even take a picture with you — for the right price.