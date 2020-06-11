SHANE BROWN: Take a page from the rave days, and try some PLUR (peace, love, unity and respect)

But I swear to you, we can and will get past this. I've seen it before. I've been to places where we all got along without pretense or drama. It's possible. Maybe we just need a good beat.

Many people graduate college and join the work force. I had the bright idea to become a rave promoter.

You remember raves, right? Find an inconspicuous warehouse, pack it with as many kids and loudspeakers as logistically possible, and then blast thumping house music at inhuman volumes from dusk to dawn. For much of the early 1990s, it was my life — and for a while, it felt like utopia.

Every good movement has its slogan. In the rave community, that slogan was PLUR — "Peace, Love, Unity, Respect." It was the credo of the scene, and it held true more often than not. No one was turned away from a rave. No one was judged or marginalized — if you liked house music in the early 90s, you were marginalized enough as is. Raves were a safe space to hang with like-minded weirdos and dance like lunatics without anyone caring.

Out of boredom, last week I hooked up my old VCR and went through a pile of unlabeled VHS tapes in my closet. The very first was footage from a 1994 rave I helped organize in downtown Davenport. We had 1,100 people at that party, and watching that tape was even better than frolicking kitties.