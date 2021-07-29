SHANE BROWN: Team handball is the greatest Olympic sport

I write this column every four years without apology, and I'll continue to do so until America starts celebrating the greatest sport in the world.

It was the olden times — the 1990s — and I had just returned home from a long night of DJing. It was 3:30 a.m. and I was WAY too amped to sleep. That's when I remembered the Olympics were on. I turned on the TV thinking I could drift off to swimming or basketball or gymnastics. But at 3 a.m., you don't see those events. You see the WEIRD stuff.

For the next hour, I sat transfixed by the most awesome sport I'd never heard of. That was the night I became a HUGE fan of team handball.

Imagine water polo without the water. And instead of water, they replace it with PURE UNADULTERATED VIOLENCE. Team handball is the most pointlessly high-impact sport I've ever watched. If you want the energy and insanity level of rugby, except INDOORS, team handball is the sport for you.

Like soccer, it has goals on each end of the court and a goalie tasked with defending them. Teams of seven advance a ball the size of a cantaloupe up and down the court. You can carry the ball for no more than three steps and no longer than three seconds, at which point you have to pass or shoot.