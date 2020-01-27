Shane Brown: The Columbia House music scam made me what I am today

tacolad Follow tacolad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I was wasting time on Facebook the other day when a funny meme sent me on an all-expenses-paid trip to Nostalgiatown.

"Don't forget," the meme said. "You still owe Columbia House 1 cent for those 13 tapes." The fact that 30% of our population probably has no idea what that means fills me with sadness.

Someone asked me the other day where I got my great love of music. That's a tough question to answer. Well, actually it's an easy one: I owe it all to my parents. Just please don't ever tell them I said that.

Actually, my dad listened to some pretty cool stuff when I was growing up. You couldn't pass his workshop without getting blasted by Chicago or Santana at unhealthy decibels.

Mom, on the other hand, forced me to grow up on a steady diet of easy-listening schlock primarily centered around the musical stylings of Barbra Streisand. I spent much of my adolescence trying desperately hard not to let her taste in music rub off on me. I think I ended up prevailing — and I'm sticking to my story that those Barry Manilow and Neil Sedaka CDs in my collection somehow got mixed in by mistake.