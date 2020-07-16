SHANE BROWN: The curious case of the missing distilled water jug

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I hate to break it to you, but the Quad Cities has a water thief.

Last night, I went grocery shopping. I don't think I've made one successful trip to the supermarket this year without forgetting at least one crucial item I went there to buy. I'm too preoccupied trying not to get breathed on, casting sanctimonious glances at the unmasked, and navigating the one-way arrows.

I'm a firm believer in giving people the benefit of the doubt, but all bets are off in the grocery store. Whenever I pass someone in the aisle, I can't help but wonder, "Hmm, how COVID-y does THIS person look?" It's nothing personal, I swear — but don't take offense if you see me nonchalantly holding my breath as I give you the widest possible berth. Yesterday I found myself ducking down a side aisle just to avoid a family of unmasked heathens. No big deal, I thought, I'll just wait here pretending to comparison shop for, umm, tampons. I definitely picked the wrong aisle to duck down.