SHANE BROWN: The night Taylor Swift was almost mine

I had just had to convince her of this in 20 seconds. When it was finally my turn in line, I approached, looked up (she is tall), said hi. She said hi back. I got a quick pic and an autograph and I opened my mouth to commence the suave and charming small talk that would make her mine forever.

That was the precise moment when the little kid in line behind me passed out cold in the most fortuitous loss of consciousness I've ever witnessed. Before I could even say, "I...," she pushed me aside and raced to his aid. The last thing I saw as I was being shoved out the door was Taylor Swift cradling this kid's head in her lap. I hate that kid.

If it hadn't been for him, I'm sure she would have been fallen for my eloquent charm, and we would be together today, her wowing millions of fans and me DJing the afterparties. Or maybe we would break up and never ever get back together, in which case she'd be on Saturday Night Live singing 10-minute hate songs about me and I could at least be the dude walking around going, "Why yes, the song 'Get Away From Me, Creepy Fat Newspaper Guy' is about me, care for an autograph?"

But alas, we will never know -- unless Taylor comes back to town for another concert and I am somehow able to score another meet-and-greet pass. Don't worry, if that happens, I've learned my lesson: I will definitely make sure that I'm first one to pass out.

