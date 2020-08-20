SHANE BROWN: The power is out. What would Laura Ingalls Wilder do?

11:18 p.m. Correction. There is a snoring cat somewhere in this house making a terrifying noise. Mom still has my love.

11:24 p.m. There is nothing more horrifying in a dark and silent house than the sudden sound of laughter NOT coming from me. I figure either (a) a couple people are walking down the sidewalk outside, or (b) the Children of the Corn are here seeking retribution for their homeland getting blown over.

11:26 p.m. The laughter has subsided. Either they've walked on or taken notice of my neighbor's tiny corn patch in her garden.

11:28 p.m. Tiny corn sounds good. I wish I had a can opener that didn't require electricity.

11:35 p.m. I wish I had anything in my life that didn't take electricity.

11:40 p.m. Wait, where's my ukulele?

I didn't bother transcribing what followed. I only know how to strum three chords, and I couldn't make out their faces well enough to see whether or not the cats enjoyed my one-man ukulele salute to the Ramones. Somewhere around trying to remember the words to "Beat on the Brat," I fell asleep on the couch.