SHANE BROWN: The rhythm really is going to get you. This video offers proof!

tacolad Follow tacolad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dang it, guys. Bad news. The Illuminati got us again.

Every time we let our guard down a little bit and try to have some fun, those pesky Illuminati come along to spoil the party with their hidden messages, sinister brainwashing, and New World Order oligarchy.

Good thing the ever-vigilant watchdog known as the internet is here to protect us all.

The anonymous warriors of the internet have saved us with their teachings on many an occasion. Were it not for them, we'd have never known the world was flat. We'd have no clue that NASA faked the moon landings. We wouldn't know that the only person who didn't kill JFK was Oswald, and the only person who didn't kill Epstein was Epstein.

But more than anything, the internet wants to remind us that the world is secretly controlled by a shadow government known as the Illuminati. Its intentions are evil, and its minions are everywhere — and they may even be shape-shifting reptiles from another dimension.

Like many of you, I enjoyed the Super Bowl halftime show this year. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed fans with a Miami celebration of Latin flavor, energized dance moves, and, if an internet video posted by the Illuminati watchdog group Hacking the Headlines is to be believed, an unwitting indoctrination into the occult.