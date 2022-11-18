SHANE BROWN: The sweet nothingness of ... candy?

Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On today’s episode of “Fun With Science,” we celebrate those new and exciting discoveries that make our world a better place.

Yes, we can all rest assured that the future is in great hands. Our society’s brightest minds are out there right now, hard at work unlocking the secrets of the universe and solving the great problems that have plagued our fragile Earth for centuries.

Take, for instance, a team of Japanese scientists, who recently tackled a problem we’ve long yearned to solve: Is it possible to take something that is fun and then use science to completely remove all the fun from it?

The answer, it turns out, is yes. It is absolutely possible.

Just ask Lawson, one of Japan’s largest convenience store chains. They just unveiled a new sensation sweeping Japan by storm: “Aji no Shinai Ame.” This loosely translates to, you guessed it: Tasteless Candy. Science has cracked the code and finally figured out how to make a hard candy that tastes like ... nothing. And stores are selling out.

According to the packaging, Aji no Shinai Ame consists of polydextrose (a sugar substitute) and erythritol (an organic sugar substitute). And that’s it — just two compounds in a clear hard candy that looks like a cough drop but tastes like ... nothing.

We’re talking no flavor whatsoever; just a piece of nothing that tastes like nothing and slowly dissolves into nothing in your mouth.

Clearly, this is the scientific breakthrough we’ve all been yearning for. How many times have you put a piece of candy in your mouth and thought, “Wow, I sure wish this candy didn’t taste like candy! If only I could enjoy the pleasure of eating candy without that icky candy flavor?”

Finally. Thanks, science. Famine? Disease? Pestilence? Those problems can wait. We’re WAY too busy making candy taste like nothing.

When I was a little kid, I can remember my parents buying me a bag of marbles with one simple common-sense rule: Don’t put the marbles in your mouth, you could choke to death! And of course, what’s the one thing you want to do when you’re specifically told that you can’t? That’s right, at the first available opportunity that presented itself, I put one of those bad boys directly in my mouth to taste that sweet forbidden nothingness.

I spit the marble out immediately. And then I washed it because I’m not a heathen. And then I never put a marble in my mouth again, because my curiosity was forever satisfied.

But I’m pretty sure that’s what nothing tastes like. I didn’t like it as a marble, and I bet I won’t like it as a cough drop, either. But I kinda wanna try one.

What doesn’t surprise me, though, is that this new culinary sensation comes from Japan. No offense to my friends in the land of the rising sun, but I’ve had a fair share of your candies, and in many instances, I would’ve preferred one that tasted like nothing.

Now, I’m fully aware it’s simply a cultural difference at play. Don’t think for a second that I’m making light of Japanese cuisine. If I could install a teppanyaki grill in my kitchen, I would. But our candies and snacks are way different.

I have a friend who moved to Japan a few years ago and occasionally sends us boxes of Japanese junk food. They range from amazing to amazingly demented.

In Japan, you can buy potato-flavored Kit-Kats. Or soy sauce Kit-Kats. Or corn-flavored Kit Kats. He once sent us a bag of Sprite-flavored Cheetos, and they were coated in fizzy candy like Pop Rocks that explode in your mouth like carbonated soda. Their chips are commonly shrimp flavored. It wouldn’t surprise me if they had shrimp that were potato-chip flavored.

But turnabout is fair play, and American food can be equally weird to people living overseas. I’ll never forget when my friend came back for a visit with his Japanese wife in tow, and she looked on with abject horror as I ate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which is about as normal in Japan as a corn-flavored Kit-Kat is over here.

So, to all cultures their own and, if spending your hard-earned yen on a candy that tastes like nothing is what you fancy, have at it.

In fact, if you’re a fan of the candy that tastes like nothing, let me know. I can cut you a great deal on a 70-minute blank CD. Wait, did I say blank CD?

I meant to say, “A new and exciting cultural milestone advancement.” I call it “silent music,” and it’ll soon be all the rage: Taste the emptiness, and enjoy the silence.