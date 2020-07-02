SHANE BROWN: This British earworm is so revolting, it makes me glad we won the Revolutionary War

The BEST part? The singers HATE each other. There's a Buck's Fizz documentary on the BBC (and Youtube) that's one of the closest things to real-life Spinal Tap you'll ever see. The foursome turned their win into modest fame — until a horrible bus crash left one member near death. Then the remaining guy convinced the singer of another terrible band to join, and this new guy tried to take over Bucks Fizz for himself! They fired him, but he formed his OWN Bucks Fizz with the original bus-crash guy! Now there's TWO warring Bucks Fizzes touring the cabaret circuits of England while they fight in court over the right to the name. The other band has to go by "The Fizz," and their career is clearly on the rise since they're booked to play October 4th at Pizza Express Live in Holburn.