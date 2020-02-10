SHANE BROWN: This honorary Iowan wants to defend the honor of the causcuses

But I heard them mocking you, Iowa, and I wouldn't stand for it — mostly because standing is SO less comfortable than sitting. I have eaten of your giant tenderloins and I have seen your butter cow. I know how to properly pronounce "Maquoketa." I think I'm qualified to be an honorary Iowan.

I tried that night to explain the magic of the Iowa caucus to the Facebook nation. It did not go well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once upon a caucus, it was the very height of democratic efficiency — in 1846, when Iowa first became a state. Caucuses were common back then, but when most other states upgraded to primaries, Iowa proudly held its ground.

In fact, you tried switching to a system of primaries in 1916, but nobody showed up. We Midwesterners are nothing if not stubborn, and what's the fun in an election if you're not being herded into groups while people with bullhorns yell at you? After historic low voter turnout in 1916, Iowa went back to caucuses in 1917 and never looked back — or forward, for that matter.

So in 2020, Iowa once again held its caucuses — and maybe by the time this column is printed, we MIGHT know the results. The tallying of this year's caucus went a bit haywire. Or, as CNN called it, "A HORRIFYING DEBACLE!"