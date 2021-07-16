SHANE BROWN: TikTok time traveler here to help humanity with news of mirrored Earth and fish-humans

"You're not a real journalist, Shane," they say. "You just write silly columns about the internet and your cats."

That changes today.

Ladies and gentlemen, I have a genuine scoop. Full on, no holds barred, stop the presses breaking news that could shake our fundamental understanding of the world.

Either way, I was up late last night riding out a case of insomnia by pointlessly scrolling through the TikTok app. Watching moron after moron lip-sync and dance their way to fleeting moments of internet fame. Then I found him — perhaps the most important human being on our planet today.

Except I have no idea who he is. No one does. All we know is his TikTok handle, @aesthetictimewarper.

If Mr. Aesthetic is to be believed we're in for a doozy of a year.

You see, @aesthetictimewarper claims to be a time traveler from the year 2714 who has come back to 2021 in order to, well, tell us stuff.

Seems super legit to me. After all, if you lived in a future world with time travel, what would you do? Go back in time, stop World War II?

Nah.