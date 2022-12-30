SHANE BROWN: Top 5 TV shows of 2022

Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let’s be honest. The past few years have been rough. Sometimes the best parts of 2022 involved ignoring 2022, turning on the TV and being taken away to fictional lands of other people’s problems.

Life may be a bummer in the 2020s, but television’s never been better. I read a recent article that claimed our new golden age of TV may be winding down. There’s a chance we may have been spoiled the past few years. Let’s celebrate some of the amazing TV fare that 2022 brought us before it goes away. These are my picks for the five best shows of the year.

5. THE GREAT NORTH (Fox) — Ever since the pandemic hit, I’ve yearned for heartwarming TV fare. My usual tastes are a combination of snarky comedies and esoteric arthouse dramas, but when we were in lockdown and feeling hopeless, I didn’t want jaded jokes or depressing realism. I mostly just wanted fluffy shows where people hugged each other a lot. Positivity is important. I just never thought I’d find it in a quirky animated sitcom from the Bob’s Burgers team. Each week on “The Great North,” the plucky Tobin family faces life in rural Alaska with togetherness, fortitude and unpredictable jokes that land faster and harder than you’d expect. Add an outstanding voice cast of Will Forte, Jenny Slate, Paul Rust and Nick Offerman at his most Offermanic, and you’ve got the feel-good show of 2022.

4. DERRY GIRLS (Channel 4/Netflix) — This year also saw the third and final season of this global treasure of a show. “Derry Girls” was always funny, but taking a year off for the pandemic must have allowed creator Lisa McGee to fine-tune the writing because this wonderful farewell of a season is so next-level funny that I found myself hitting pause so I didn’t miss anything over my own laughter. Its humor is only matched by its heart.

3. STRANGER THINGS (Netflix) — 2022 featured a slew of acclaimed series at the height of their creativity and passion. Shows like “Better Call Saul” and “Barry” deserve every accolade thrown their way. But sometimes you just wanna put the heady stuff aside, make some popcorn and watch kids fight aliens from a parallel dimension. The Duffer Brothers have been able to perfectly straddle the line between teen adventure and sci-fi horror for four seasons now. When the fifth and final season drops next year, it’ll be the talk of the globe.

2. LOS ESPOOKYS (HBO) — It came as a surprise to no one when HBO canceled “Los Espookys” mere weeks after its second season debut. It’s a miracle that something this weird even got two seasons in the first place. Created by SNL and Portlandia alum Fred Armisen and writer/co-stars Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega, “Los Espookys” is a surreal workplace comedy — except the workplace is four friends who stage horror events (fake exorcisms, bloody Quinceneras, etc.) for fans of the macabre. Oh, and did I mention that the show is entirely in Spanish? And that one character works as a Shakira impersonator while another can talk to the moon? It’s bonkers in the very best of ways, and you can see every episode on the HBO Max app.

1. SEVERANCE (Apple TV) — I’ll say it right now. “Severance” might just be my favorite TV show since “Twin Peaks.” You can’t do justice to a show like “Severance” in a quick blurb. In fact, it sounds downright stupid: “A dystopian tale where willing participants consent to a brain-altering medical procedure wherein their work and home lives can be separated into two distinct personas.” On paper, it sounds ridiculous. On the screen, it’s genius. Creator Dan Erickson has crafted a complex and tense thriller that also somehow manages to be a treatise on grief and a meditation on workplace culture. The script is brought to life in the most claustrophobic of manners by director Ben Stiller. It’s funny, unsettling and downright horrifying (sometimes in the same scene). It’s the best show of the year by a country mile.

Happy New Year, all! And even if its not, here’s hoping there’s good TV to distract us from it.