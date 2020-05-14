SHANE BROWN: What's in the box? It's a mystery.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I had it on good authority that the postman always rings twice. As it turns out, most times he doesn't ring at all.

The other morning started the same as most of my 2020 mornings now: me on the couch, nose buried in a laptop, trying to get some work done while cats crawl all over me outraged at my lack of focus on their every feline need. That's when I heard the roar of a lawn mower.

Yes, I pay someone to cut my lawn. Yes, I realize I'm a lazy oaf perfectly capable of doing it myself. But here's the thing. I'm also fully aware of my own ineptitude. If there's a way to mow one's foot off, I'd be the one to figure out how. Plus mowing means dealing with my sworn enemy: nature. Lawn care requires one to care about one's lawn, and I don't care about my lawn in the slightest.

But I also have a couple of hydrangea bushes that need to be trimmed back lest they become an unbridled jungle that could eventually consume all of Rock Island. I needed to tell my lawn guy to attack those bushes, so I opened my front door... and stopped cold.

There, on my porch, was a box. A HUGE box, and its unexpected presence on my porch really DID make me exclaim, "Whuhhhh?"