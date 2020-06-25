SHANE BROWN: What's the frequency, Shane? The so-called 'miracle frequency' isn't music to my ears

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like most of us these days, I need to relax.

2020 has been a bit challenging to say the least. A horrible virus is plaguing our fragile Earth, and for once I don't mean Tom Cruise. Friends of mine have gotten sick and a few of them unfortunately didn't get better. We all yearned for a COVID distraction, but none of us wanted the distraction to be a televised murder in Minnesota. People have taken to the streets in protest, and others have taken to the streets to protest the protestors. Somehow everything's become a political fight and our nation has never been more divided. Oh, and by the way, there's murder hornets, a Saharan dust storm, and bears roaming the Midwest countryside.

If there truly was ever a time for Calgon to take us away, it's right now.

The other night I found myself enjoying my latest 2020 hobby: insomnia. I've been fighting it occasionally for weeks now. I don't know if it's from the anger, the worry, the frustration, the caffeine, or just the pent-up energy of the day, but something about bedtime just hasn't been agreeing with me lately. The fastest way to get me sick is to mess up my sleep schedule, and "sick" is a heck of a lot scarier of a word now than it was six months ago.