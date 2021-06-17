SHANE BROWN: Where were you when the Quad-City Great Pickle Wrap War broke out?

Great events in history come and go, but we shall always remember where we were and what we were doing when the Great Pickle Wrap War of 2021 broke out.
Late last week, a Bettendorf restaurant posted its daily special on Facebook: thick-cut dill pickle deliciousness surrounded by cream cheese and a dainty slice of deli meat. You know, those tasty concoctions on the menu at family reunions? You never know who made them. You never know where they came from. They appear on the potluck table thanks to magical pickle pixies, or to that one weird cousin whose name you can never remember.
Well, this outraged the owner of another local deli. She's been serving pickle wraps as a side dish for years, and she was irked to find another business copying her gimmick. She aired her grievance in a public post on Facebook insinuating some kind of dibsies on the general concept of pickle wraps.
The post took approximately 32.6 seconds to go viral. By the time I got off work, EVERYONE was talking about pickle wraps. Memes were flying around social media, Lopiez was selling pickle-wrap pizza, bars were offering pickle shots, tattoo shops were etching pickle wraps onto ankles, and even the Moline Police Department tweeted out their diplomatic support of pickles in general. It was a viral celebration of dill, vinegar, and vitriol. Within two hours, a friend of mine from California texted asking why "Quad- City pickle wraps" was trending across the country.
I have no horse in this race. I've never sought pickle wraps out. I'm what you might call a pickle purist. They're perfect as is. I'm in full support of augmenting my ham with pickles, but I've never encountered a pickle that needed to be augmented by ham.
But it seems a bit of a stretch to claim ownership of the "idea" of a single item on a restaurant menu, especially one that's been around since those weird 1950s cookbooks that featured umpteen ways to suspend things in Jell-O. If you think you own the "idea" of pickle wraps, I know a few dozen Mee-Maws and a limitless number of church basements that beg to differ.
If a restaurant could claim ownership to a food item, McDonalds could sue Burger King. Burger King could sue Wendy's. Chick-Fil-A could sue pretty much everyone. About the only thing we could eat with legal impunity in this neck of the woods would be Quad- City style pizza — and as much as I love it, an exclusive diet of fennel sausage probably isn't wise.
The only way to claim "100% originality" would be to sell something so weird and disgusting you can ensure it's never been invented before. Sell pickle milkshakes with cream of opossum soup, and you might not have a single customer, but you could wear the mantle of "100% originality" with pride.
My wish is that this whole episode will translate into a Quad-City pickle renaissance. Maybe we should apply the best of our local 100% originality and create Quad-City style pickle wraps. Take a pickle, cover it in a malted crust, top it with fennel sausage and Jim's rib sauce, and serve with a side of Boetje's.