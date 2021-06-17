SHANE BROWN: Where were you when the Quad-City Great Pickle Wrap War broke out?

I have no horse in this race. I've never sought pickle wraps out. I'm what you might call a pickle purist. They're perfect as is. I'm in full support of augmenting my ham with pickles, but I've never encountered a pickle that needed to be augmented by ham.

But it seems a bit of a stretch to claim ownership of the "idea" of a single item on a restaurant menu, especially one that's been around since those weird 1950s cookbooks that featured umpteen ways to suspend things in Jell-O. If you think you own the "idea" of pickle wraps, I know a few dozen Mee-Maws and a limitless number of church basements that beg to differ.

If a restaurant could claim ownership to a food item, McDonalds could sue Burger King. Burger King could sue Wendy's. Chick-Fil-A could sue pretty much everyone. About the only thing we could eat with legal impunity in this neck of the woods would be Quad- City style pizza — and as much as I love it, an exclusive diet of fennel sausage probably isn't wise.

The only way to claim "100% originality" would be to sell something so weird and disgusting you can ensure it's never been invented before. Sell pickle milkshakes with cream of opossum soup, and you might not have a single customer, but you could wear the mantle of "100% originality" with pride.