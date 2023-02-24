Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Normal people's brains at midnight: Wow, it's really late. I'm very tired. I'm going to bed.

My brain at midnight: Wow, it's really late. I'm very tired. I'm going to think about the movie "Footloose" for the next two hours.

My noggin occasionally shifts into overdrive in the middle of the night. Why is beyond me, but I've become accustomed to riding it out. Why "Footloose" was the night's topic is likely because a friend of mine is directing an upcoming high school production of it.

Here's a confession that could destroy my '80s pop culture street cred: I'm not sure I've seen the movie all the way through — just pieces here and there.

As I recall, the plot goes something like this: Kevin Bacon plays Ren, an all-around cool teenage dude whose sole passion in life is dancing around abandoned barns in slow-motion montages while wearing headphones.

Ren and his mom just moved from Chicago to a rural town that hasn't received the memo about the whole separation-of-church-and-state thing. The citizens there are controlled by their conservative minister, who has convinced the town council to ban dancing, secular music, and all forms of fun.

Rebellious Ren won't stand for that, so he does a lot of clandestine barn dancing and gives an impassioned speech to the town council. Ultimately, a senior prom for the ages is held outside town limits. Presumably everyone lives happily ever after and now are raising their own children on Cardi B. and Skrillex.

I have questions.

Let's say you grew up in a town that has banned dancing. No one you know has ever danced. You might not even know what dancing is. But then along comes this rebellious troublemaker with his big-city tales of this mythical "dancing" you've only heard spoken of in whispers.

This city slicker woos you with his devil tongue, telling you how amazing and free and wonderful it is to dance. You're enthralled by the concept. Eventually the unthinkable happens — good wins out — and you're allowed to have a school prom where you can finally, for the first time in your life, dance with carefree abandon.

You know what would happen? You would be the worst dancer in the world. Having never once even considered shaking your booty, how would you even know what to do? You wouldn't. You'd be in a school gymnasium with 250 other stunned teenagers, gyrating randomly while continually apologizing for accidentally kicking your date in the head.

But that doesn't happen in Footloosetown. In the big prom scene at the end of the movie, all it takes is three seconds of the title track to play, and the gym-full of never-danced-before kids are cutting more rug than Carpetland. One busts a full break-dance routine out of thin air.

Also keep in mind, this town banned dancing and secular music. It's the first time the kids are hearing songs that aren't hymns. But they know the tune "Footloose" the second it starts. They know when the chorus is about to drop. They know where the bridge is. They even manage to spontaneously craft and perform a synchronized dance routine to the foreign tune.

All of this can lead us to only one conclusion: KENNY LOGGINS IS A WARLOCK.

How else can a dumb three-minute song suddenly get Louise, Jack, Marie, Milo, and everyone in the place to kick off their Sunday shoes and cut footloose? Clearly, Kenny Loggins is a dark wizard who can turn teenagers around, put their feet on the ground, and take hold of their souls. Clearly, he must be stopped before he reaches ... the danger zone.

But Ren really is a hero, because he missed a delicious opportunity to conduct a cruel sociological experiment. If this town had truly succeeded in banning secular music, none of these kids would have any idea what secular music even is, right? They wouldn't know a rock from a roll.

Ren could've played them anything and told them it was the rebellious rock music they'd been missing out on. He could've played them "Elvira" by the Oak Ridge Boys or the theme from "Barney the Dinosaur." He could've played them a tape loop of a laughing hyena and been like, "doesn't this rock?" Would those kids still have created a choreographed dance routine to laughing hyenas because once dude from Chicago showed up and told them it was cool?

I apologize to the 1980s for buzzkilling one of its most iconic pop culture offerings. I promise never to dis Ferris Bueller. But I'm mostly sorry to my friends who woke up to a 2 a.m. text from me: "Kenny Loggins: Warlock? Discuss."

I was really tired.