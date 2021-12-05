Shellady: Farmers are like football's offensive line

The public policy of the administration in charge can change the course of our agricultural community. The policies of other competing nations can also alter our course. Lately it has been an invisible opponent that has wreaked havoc on our economy and our industries. The coronavirus has been our biggest enemy in the past 100 years. We are in the midst of a pandemic that had been seen to be waning.

The farming community had to always do their job regardless. Farmers were essential whether the government said so or not. The cows needed to be fed. They couldn’t do that over a Zoom call. The crops needed to be planted; they couldn’t do that over a Zoom call. Nothing the farmer did could be outsourced by technology. They actually had to get out there and get the job done — kind of like the offensive lineman. They just had to snap on the chin strap and perform. No accolades, just deliver.

There are so many similarities. There are a lot of defensive lineman and linebackers coming for your knees, but it is your job to provide for others. There are owners and investors who continually jockey around with the revenues that effect your life, but you continually put your hand in the dirt and answered the call — whether it be for a quarterback or a grain elevator — you deliver.

You see, you are a certain type of people that are fine to be just left alone to do your jobs. These are honorable people doing a noble calling. At the end of the day that is what both farmers and lineman like. Just throw them out on to the field of play and let them get after it.

