Shellady: My father was the original 'Cow Guy'

My father was good at advertising a lot of the things he did. The black and white jacket emphasized the cows that he was milking twice a day on our dairy farm. That led naturally into a conversation about the corn and beans we raised on the rest of the farm. He loved being out there, away from it all. It still seems odd that he chose one job where he was so jammed in, wearing the spit and sweat of the men around him, to another passion which was just a tractor and my dad looking out on to the acreage. Maybe they are like Ying and Yang. Whatever way you look at it he was before his time. I have written about all the trees that he was planting with me when I was just a little kid. We must have planted at least 6,000 trees over a few years. He knew that at one day the wood would be valuable — and he was right. That taught me a lesson about investing in the future. There sometimes is no immediate pay off and you must have patience and wait for your boat to come in. He taught me that anything that is worth doing is worth doing right — the first time. He taught me that there is only a certain amount of land. He used to say that "God” only made so much of it. So, when his rich friends were putting bowling alleys and swimming pools in their basements, he was trying to buy the farm next door. His rich friends have come and gone, some were nicer than the others and their houses are now gone too. The difference is that we still have our family farm. I guess he was right when he said that there was only a certain amount of land. He taught my brother, sister and I that great feeling of working all day and having something to show for it as we stood sweaty and tired on the back porch. That feeling is timeless. He also taught us the value of a dollar and the work that went into earning it. I can’t tell you how important that has been in my life. He was a true agrarian, a man of the land. But the most important thing he taught us was how to talk to paupers just like you would talk to kings. He was not too good to do any job or talk to anybody and would do the work that others refused. It was an awesome lesson in humility that I carry to this day.