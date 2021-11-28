Shellady: We should be thankful for that we live in America

We always tried to get together in the main house on our farm. We had, over the years, purchased five farms, all with houses and outbuildings to boot. My mother liked keeping the houses going, renting them out to people in town who wanted a more rural way of life. They were far enough apart you couldn’t see them, so you really got that rural secluded feeling. We stayed in the first one we bought in the early 1970s. The table was not that long and didn’t really hold everyone. We sometimes had to have a ‘kid’ table to get all the adults on the same one. The wine would flow, and every now and again the tears would flow as well. But at the end of the day, we were all on the same team and left the table wearing the same jersey. No harm, no foul.

I look back with special fondness to our last big Thanksgiving in 2018. It is now three years later but we had almost everyone there that could be there. I had flown in from London with my wife. My brother and sister were living in Chicago, so they were close. We all descended on the family farm. You see, this was going to be an extra special Thanksgiving. My younger brother, Mark, had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer and his days were numbered. He knew it, we knew it. But for a few days we were going to get together and put fun back on the front burner again. I was 53, he was 51. He was married to a wonderful woman. I put them together on one of their official first dates when I visited my brother during his junior year at the University of Indiana. They have three wonderful kids all either in college or just out of college. My sister, her husband and two kids made it as well. My mother was the matriarch who was going to preside over all the proceedings. She did a fantastic job. It was hard to watch my brother in such a state of decline. He was a proud man, and it was everything that he had in him to make sure that he was there for that day and able to take part. He did fantastically well. He brought up a special bottle of wine that he had been saving for more than 10 years to drink on an extra special occasion. This was going to be that occasion. I say this with massive sadness in my heart. He was the other bookend in my life. We complemented each other as well as competed with each other. We were one year apart in school. I was the catcher on the baseball team and got a bird’s eye view of him earning a scholarship to play baseball as a pitcher at the University of Indiana. He was a defensive end in football, always had my back as we played right next to each other as I was a defensive tackle. He stood by me as he helped me get the opportunity to play football at the University of Colorado. As I write this I am overwhelmed with feelings of thanksgiving. I got the opportunity to hang out with this kid my entire life until the age of 53. I still get the urge, and sometimes make the motions, to send him a funny meme I got on my cell phone or text him the last best joke that I was forwarded. We had the same sense of humor. We thought it was elevated but my family agrees to differ. Oh well. You know what they say to those that can’t take a joke.