Now that school is out, it’s only a matter of time before the kids start complaining that they are bored. Of course if your house is anything like mine, I know there are plenty of things to do around the house like toys, games and sports, yet somehow they will still say there is nothing to do. If you’re looking to get out of the house, there is plenty to do to keep the kids busy that won’t break the bank. It will at least get you a couple hours free of the “I’m bored” complaints. Maybe. So make some plans to take the kids out for some fun options.
Cheap Summer Movies
We all know that heading to the movies these days can be a little expensive. But luckily during the summer the theaters try to help families out by offering some kids movies at a great rate: $1. That’s right; for $1 per person, you can take the family to a movie. Both Cinemark and Regal offer movies all summer long. They are older, but popular movies for kids. The Regal Summer Movie Express shows two movies each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m, and Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse shows one movie each week at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday. If you plan to go to Cinemark movies a lot, you can buy a pass for all 10 movies for $5, making it only 50 cents, which you really can’t beat. Of course, the theaters are hoping you’ll spend some money at concessions, and I can’t really go to a movie without getting some popcorn. I always get a popcorn that we can all split and bring some bowls with me to put the popcorn in for the boys, plus I also bring water bottles for them to just fill up at the drinking fountain. You can see the schedule on their websites.
Kids Bowl Free
If you enjoy bowling, summer is a great time to go because if you register your kids on KidsBowlFree.com, the kids get two free games of bowling per day during the summer. In the Quad-Cities, there are five participating bowling centers, so you can pick which one you like the best and head there as many days as the center offers. Some have select hours or days for the free bowling, so be sure to check the hours before you choose one to be sure you can actually take advantage of those days. Also, there is a Family Pass option, so if you want to bowl too, you can add up to four adults on a pass that does have a fee, but it also gives the family two games of bowling per day for one flat fee and it can save you a ton if you plan to bowl too. Some of the bowling centers also offer a deal on shoe rental for the summer.
Summer Reading Programs
Don’t forget that summer can and should include some educational opportunities, too. Sign your children up for the local libraries' summer reading programs. I know some kids might moan and groan about this, but with some incentives from the library, it might actually get them excited to read. My boys actually love being able to go to the library to pick out their books, and if they pick their own books, they are going to be more interested in reading them. Plus if you just want to get out of the heat for a little while, plan on spending some time in the library. Check out the library’s programs because they offer interesting opportunities for learning all summer long. Don’t forget that you can also rent movies and video games there as well. However, I’ve already told my kids they are going to have to read at least 30 minutes every day before they play any video games.
Of course this is just a very short list of some summer time fun offerings, but many people don’t even realize the options that are out there. So take a look around and see what there is to do with your kids this summer to help prevent some of inevitable complaints of boredom.