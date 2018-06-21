Of course you probably don’t want to spend your whole summer running all over town for things to do with your kiddos. Luckily you don’t have to; there is plenty of fun to be had at your house for free or for very little cost. I am sure that many of you do these things already, but sometimes it just helps to have a reminder because I know that as the days roll on, we might just need a little reminder to help our children come up with things to do instead of complaining of their boredom.
Arts and crafts
I’m no Pinterest mom, but there are definitely loads of options out there to keep your kids busy with some unique arts and craft type of ideas. They can keep busy creating things from scratch that you might not have considered otherwise. With all this hot and crazy weather we’ve been having, you can create snow indoors to play with using only two ingredients that you just might have in your home: baking soda and shaving cream. Be sure the shaving cream is just the regular white foam type of shaving cream, and just mix the two until you have your desired consistency. Have the kids create little mini snowmen and decorate them with other items you have on hand. Frankly, this is my kind of playing in the snow because I hate going out in the freezing weather to play in the snow, even if it’s fun. I’m good with staying inside to play with fake snow instead.
Family game night
If you’re anything like my family, you probably have your share of board games and video games that maybe don’t get used as often as you thought when you bought them. Designate a family game night complete with fun snacks and drinks. We have games that are superhero themed, and games that are just plain silly, like the Toilet Trouble game that squirts water in your face. The kids think it’s hilarious to watch someone get sprayed in the face, but sometimes don’t love it happening to them, so you can certainly teach your kids some good sportsmanship with these games as well. Recently we were at a restaurant with a Wii set up for people to play and our seven year old had a ton of fun playing the Wii Baseball game. We definitely have this game and have not gotten that system out for quite awhile, so now we will get it out so we can all play the games together. Plus, I’m a big fan of the Wii because many of the games are more active than just sitting on the couch playing a video game.
Water fun
On those really hot days, break out the water fun. Really all you need for this is a sprinkler and kids can certainly have fun and stay cool for a bit, but as the end of the season nears, keep your eye out for discounts on lots of water fun items. Have a family water gun fight and buy yourself a big water blaster to take part. My kids love the water, so we have a sprinkler, slip and slides, a baby pool, water guns and water balloons. If you haven’t tried Bunch O Balloons yet that fills up 100 balloons in 60 seconds, you should. It’s totally worth the $8. We used this for my son’s birthday party because it was more than 90 degrees out and the kids loved it. Of course, it’s only a few minutes worth of fun and you are left with hundreds of balloon pieces in your yard to pick up afterward, but it’s worth it to see how much fun they have in that time.
I’m sure there is plenty to do at your house, just like there is at ours. Keep a list of all the options, like playing with toys or games, coloring, and playing outside that your kids could do at home before they even come to you with the “I’m bored” complaining. If they still want to complain, I’m also sure that you can come up with some chores for them to do instead.