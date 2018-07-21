Summertime for us means that we tend to go through more groceries. The kids are home all day, and would snack all day if we let them. OK, so would I. All this means is that we have to save money on our meals where we can. I have been doing home delivery meals the past couple months, but I only get three meals a week, so there are still plenty of meals in there that I’m looking to cut down the cost. I stock up on what I can and buy for those meals I know I can make over and over again for less than $10 for my family of four.
Grill out
We love summer because it means grilling out and enjoying dinner outside on a nice summer evening. Plus, grilling out can be very inexpensive if you plan well. This week Aldi has family packs of chicken breasts on sale for $1.69/lb. which is a fantastic price, and five pounds of chicken will feed your family for a couple meals. Or if you want to save some prep time, Hy-Vee has marinated chicken breast on sale for three for $5. Hy-Vee is also having a big pork sale, so you can pick up boneless top loin chop for 79 cents each, and pork patties or brats for $1 each. Plus, bonus if you shop on Saturdays in July, you’ll save 15 cents per gallon of gas with Fuel Savers for every $25 you spend in meat, seafood and deli, so it’s definitely time to stock up with all the deals. Of course, pick up some sides that you can throw on the grill as well, like a bag of potatoes for a couple bucks to make baked potatoes, or grab some fresh corn at a roadside stand for a few bucks. Add in some fresh fruit for a well-rounded meal, like watermelon that’s on sale in most stores for less than $4. Buying a variety of all of this should cost you around $25, and you’ll have plenty left over for other meals.
Quick meals
On really hot summer days, no one wants to be outside by a hot grill, nor do you want to heat up the house using the oven, so you’ve got to come up with some meals that are quick and easy. If you have a crock pot or Instant Pot, those are the days to use it. Make spaghetti and meatballs in the Instant Pot, using frozen precooked meatballs. A box of pasta costs around a buck (a tip: thicker noodles do better in the Instant Pot), some sauce for a couple bucks, and frozen meatballs for about $4, and you’ll have a ton of food. Or use your crockpot to make salsa chicken and have some tacos, salads, or chicken over rice. Take advantage of sales on chicken breasts and make enough for all of these options for several cheap and quick meals, as it also freezes well.
Breakfast for dinner
Sometimes it’s fun to change things up and I know my kids have no problem having breakfast for dinner, and really breakfast at home can be really cheap. This week at Hy-Vee, there is a coupon for eggs for 77 cents, and General Mills cereal is four for $6, plus there is a $1 off two digital coupon, making the cereal $1.25 a box, which is a steal for name brand. Yoplait yogurt is on sale for 39 cents, also with a 50-cent off coupon when you buy five. Hy-Vee bacon is on sale for $2.99 and Jimmy Dean sausage is $3.49. There are lots of deals on fruit at all the stores, with my favorite being blueberries for 99 cents at Fresh Thyme. Pick up some pancake mix and syrup for cheap, and you can buy all of this for about $20. You’ve got quite the options for breakfast or breakfast for dinner for days.
Meals don’t have to be expensive when you check the ads and plan for a variety of options and stock up whenever possible. I’ll probably end up with eight boxes of cereal in my pantry this week because it’s such a good deal. Cook enough for leftovers to make lunches the next day, and you’ve really made your money stretch.