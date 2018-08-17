As more students head back to school this week, many families are probably thinking about school lunches and whether to do hot lunch or send a lunch from home.
For some, the school lunch prices might seem a bit high, and if that’s a struggle for your family, be sure to look into whether your family could qualify for free or reduced lunch prices. Some schools, like my son’s school, also have free breakfast and lunch for the entire school due to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school lunch programs.
Or maybe your child prefers to take lunch from home, so you’re looking for new inexpensive ideas. Either way, it’s so important that your child has a good lunch to help them learn most effectively at school. Of course, saving money on lunches goes beyond the kiddos to us working parents as well. Lunches can be the place where we can all save a little money.
For the kids
Last year, my son’s school was not a CEP school, so he took his lunch a lot more than he will this year. We are definitely not Pinterest people, but there are lots of creative, cute ideas for lunches. My son really just ate a lot of Lunchables and sandwiches paired with some fruit or veggies and yogurt. Of course Lunchables are quick and easy to throw in, but if you don’t get them on sale, they can be a little pricey. So make your own instead: buy some crackers, cheese and meat and just portion it out for a few days of the week to grab. I just bought some bento box reusable containers that will be nice to put everything in one container.
If you still want your child to have hot lunch options, purchasing a Thermos Food Jar is a must. Put boiling water in the jar first while you heat up the lunch, then dump the water so you have a hot jar, then put the hot food in the jar and seal. My son said his food was still hot at lunch time. It’s pretty impressive. Consider all the possibilities you can send for your child beyond the standard sandwiches: spaghetti, mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, soup and whatever leftovers you might have. I even saw someone heated up hot dogs, cut them in half and put them in foil, then in the jar. Cut the hot dog bun in half, and you have two mini hot dogs.
For the adults
Really, this is probably where the savings is at. Even if you pay full price for your child’s school lunch, it’s going to be less than $20 for the week. For adults, that same price might only get us two lunches. As teachers with 25 minute lunches, going out to eat for our lunch is just not an option. We might be able to get a few things delivered on occasion, like some Freaky Fast Jimmy John’s, but we really have to pack our lunch most of the time. Cold lunches certainly provide you more time to actually eat your lunch when ten other people are also trying to heat up a lunch in the lone allowable microwave in the lounge. Use bento boxes yourself to pack a variety of healthy foods. A quick search of “bento box lunch ideas for adults” gives tons of ideas such as Mediterranean foods or a deconstructed sushi lunch. Pack salads with the wet stuff in separate containers to dump it all together later. If you do want to do hot lunch while avoiding microwavable dinners (though we always have those on hand when we need something quick), make extras at dinner time and put leftovers in containers that are easy to grab to microwave at work. Consider talking with your coworkers to do a weekly potluck lunch where everyone brings something to share for some variety. Actually, I heard there was a group of students at my high school who did this for their lunches.
Lunch doesn’t have to kill your budget. With some good planning, you can still have a variety of lunch options for yourself and your family. Plan and pack ahead so you don’t tell yourself in the morning that you didn’t have time to pack it so “I’ll just grab a quick lunch today.” Save money by doing it yourself.