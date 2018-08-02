While some students in the area have already headed back to school, most still have a couple weeks left. Most stores are having some major sales today into the next week, so although I covered the best things to buy in August last week, I thought some more details for this week might be helpful. If you’re looking for good deals, this is the time to go.
Tax free shopping in Iowa
August 3 and 4 is tax free shopping in Iowa on clothes, shoes and diapers priced under $100. You can see all of the included items on the Iowa Department of Revenue website. There will be plenty of crowds this weekend, so you might think that that little bit of savings won’t be worth fighting the crowds, but when you consider that all of the stores are having major sales to go along with the tax free shopping, you are bound to save big.
For example, on top of all the great sales, if you are a Kohl’s charge holder, you should have received a mailer with a coupon for 15 percent, 20 percent or 30 percent off. Not only that, but there is a coupon for $10 off $50 kids, juniors and young men’s clothing, and on top of that, if you spend over $50 after coupons, you will get $10 in Kohl’s Cash to use next week. So if you’re lucky like me and got 30 percent off, you could get $85 worth of clothing and shoes, spend $52, and get $10 to spend next week. If you don’t want to fight the crowds, the same sale is happening online, so search for those coupon codes. JCPenney is running a similar sale if you spend $50, you receive a $10 Bonus Bucks that you can use on your next transaction. Of course, you’re likely to see great sales at any store that sells these tax free items, so be sure to check your favorite stores for sales and coupons.
Remember that diapers are also included in the tax free sale. You can find some good deals on Pampers at CVS, if you buy three packs for $9.99 each, you’ll get $10 Extrabucks back. At Target, spend $75 in diapers, get a $15 Target gift card back. Don’t forget to use coupons on those items, to bring down your out of pocket cost.
Grocery savings
There are some really great grocery sales also happening this week. Through August 5 at Hy-Vee, if you spend $100, you get $10 in “comeback bonus bucks,” or $25 if you spend $200, to spend starting August 6. This is something I haven’t seen before at Hy-Vee, so if there is some items you need to stock the pantry or freezer, this might be a good time to do it. Consider stocking up those standard lunch bag items. Aldi has some good prices on fresh meat, like 79 cents per pound on chicken thighs. They even have deals on back to school items like lunch bags for $2.99. Fareway has sales on General Mills and Kellogg’s products of buy fivw and save $5, so you can stock up on some cereal and other items. If you prefer organic and grass-fed groceries, check out Fresh Thyme, where you can save 25 percent on those items through the August 5.
Remember, check out the ads for your favorite stores to figure out where the best deals are. You might surprise yourself at how much you can save when you shop around and use coupons on top of the already good sales prices. Even if you don’t have any kiddos headed back to school, take advantage of those tax free sales for yourself today.