March is National Nutrition Month and the perfect time to reevaluate your eating pattern and how it impacts your overall health. An eating pattern is the combination of foods and beverages you consume over a lifetime. It represents all of the food choices you make from day to day. In the long run, making healthy shifts in your eating pattern is more important that focusing on individual foods. With that being said, please be careful when following the latest fad diet, especially those that allow certain foods and cut out others.
So how are we, as Americans, doing with our eating patterns?
• About three-fourths of the population has an eating pattern that is low in vegetables, fruits, dairy, and oils.
• But we’re exceeding the recommendations for added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium.
If we all made healthy shifts in our eating patterns we may see an improvement in some of the following local statistics:
• The 2018 Community Health Assessment shows that nearly 40 percent of people in the QCA are obese (BMI 30+) and almost 75 percent are overweight. Both of these indicators are higher than Illinois, Iowa and national averages for overweight and obesity.
• When we look at the percentage of people eating the recommended 5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day, the QCA is falling short. Only 28 percent of people report eating the recommended servings. This is 5 percent lower than national averages.
We make around 150 food choices every day. Think of these choices as opportunities to move toward a healthier eating pattern.
Here are three ideas for realistic, small shifts that you could make today.
1. To pack more protein, opt for Greek yogurt or other strained yogurt. This shift can pack up to double the protein, while cutting sugar content in half. Greek yogurt is thick and provides the perfect base for your sweet and savory dips. Using Greek yogurt in place of cream cheese will help you cut back on saturated fat in your recipes.
2. Increase your fiber intake by adding beans and lentils to your salads and soups. You could also try hummus on your next sandwich or wrap. Each ½ cup serving of beans is about 7 grams of fiber. Aim for 25-30 g of fiber/day for GI and heart health benefits.
3. Are you drinking your calories? The majority of added sugar in our diets come from sugar-sweetened beverages like soda, juice and energy drinks, (three times higher than what’s recommended). By shifting away from the sweet stuff you will save yourself hundreds of calories. Try infusing water with herbs and fruit or dilute your juice with club soda.
Small shifts are much more manageable and more sustainable than the latest fad diet. You don’t have to be perfect all the time but don’t let immediate gratification trump the feeling that healthy habits create. Shift your daily habits and be the best version of you.
