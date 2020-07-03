The fascination that is fireworks is lost on me

Today's offering was initially earmarked for the city of Davenport and its scheduled fireworks show along its riverfront.
I was going to partially mask my lifelong disdain for fireworks by chastising the city for inviting a freedom-frustrated community to gather amid a surge in positive coronavirus cases in Scott County.
Thank you, Davenport, for putting public safety first.
There will be more holidays. Sadly, though, there will always be fireworks.
Yep, I'm "that'' guy.
I don't like fireworks: never have, never will. I don't get 'em and refuse to drop one dime on them. If by accident I see a far-off display from my deck at Casa de Marxie, life is good. It means I'm not close enough to hear those mind-numbing and ear-defining demons. I will not waste my much-cheaper Iowa-bought gasoline to attend a public display.
Hey, it's me. In a country that drops a billion bucks annually on this nonsense, I am in the minority. I get it. It's un-American -- though nothing about the history of fireworks says it got its start here -- to not like fireworks. How can anyone not enjoy blowing stuff up in celebration?
As the king of dumb decisions in my youth, fireworks was the one thing that did get me in trouble. I never held the string of black cat firecrackers in my hand, tossing them away as they began to fire. I never played chicken with an M-80 or shot bottle rockets at my friends out of a glass soda bottles.
Truth is, I liked my fingers. I liked my digits so much, I made my living using them -- all of them. Never did I stuff the aforementioned M-80 inside a mailbox, a common dumb stunt by my youthful peer group. Nope, my stupidity was saved for non-exploding stuff.
Today, I'm the dude that gets no kick out of watching fireworks or going through the motions to see public displays. I will not pack enough food for a small army, pick out a spot in a field or park along the river just to fight bugs for three hours until its dark enough for the show. Then, in 20 minutes, it's over and you're fighting a Chicago-style traffic jam to get home.
Some fun, that is. Yawn!!!!
It must be noted, I am not a captain of finance. However, I did marry a financial whiz, who like me, does not understand the reward of spending hundreds of dollars on 500 gram finale cake, a box or two of bottle rockets and assorted other goodies that go boom. All it leaves you with is damaged ears, scared pets, a bunch of powder burns on your driveway and a mess of blown-up paper scattered everywhere.
Wouldn't it be easier to take a group of $100-dollar bills, light them on fire and yell boom?
It is not lost on me that if someone wants to waste his or her hard-earned money to blow up stuff, then they have the right to do as much.
Not me, I am a fireworks dud.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.
