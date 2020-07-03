The fascination that is fireworks is lost on me

Truth is, I liked my fingers. I liked my digits so much, I made my living using them -- all of them. Never did I stuff the aforementioned M-80 inside a mailbox, a common dumb stunt by my youthful peer group. Nope, my stupidity was saved for non-exploding stuff.

Today, I'm the dude that gets no kick out of watching fireworks or going through the motions to see public displays. I will not pack enough food for a small army, pick out a spot in a field or park along the river just to fight bugs for three hours until its dark enough for the show. Then, in 20 minutes, it's over and you're fighting a Chicago-style traffic jam to get home.

Some fun, that is. Yawn!!!!

It must be noted, I am not a captain of finance. However, I did marry a financial whiz, who like me, does not understand the reward of spending hundreds of dollars on 500 gram finale cake, a box or two of bottle rockets and assorted other goodies that go boom. All it leaves you with is damaged ears, scared pets, a bunch of powder burns on your driveway and a mess of blown-up paper scattered everywhere.

Wouldn't it be easier to take a group of $100-dollar bills, light them on fire and yell boom?