These five flea markets are an easy day trip from the Quad-Cities

As COVID quarantines fade away and vaccination rates increase, the urge to travel or shop has surged. Combine both in one day and leave big-box stores behind for a day's adventure at a nearby flea market.

There's something to be said for finding eclectic one-of-a-kind treasures you didn't know you needed.

Some tips to remember before setting out on a day filled with treasure hunting: arrive early; dress casually and comfortably; wear walking shoes; bring cash; bring snacks and bottled water; and depending on your shopping goals, consider bringing along a rolling cart or wagon.

Most flea markets are spread out among several sprawling acres at fairgrounds or parking lots and you'll be glad you brought something to carry your items.

Here are five flea markets to visit within reach of the Quad Cities:

St. Charles, Illinois

Kane County Flea Market, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, Ill. Open Saturday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.