UFC legend Randy Couture to take part in Quad-Cities motorcycle ride for vets

Mark "Bam'' Pustelnik has had his share of ups and downs and challenges along life's path.
"I am fortunate in so many ways,'' said the United Township High School athletic director, who will lead — with UFC legend and film star Randy Couture — The Xtreme Couture GI Foundation weekend Friday and Saturday. "This is a chance to give back to veterans struggling, those who have more downs than ups.''
Including planned private events today, Pustelnik, Couture and countless others will engage in a fundraising motorcycle ride (cars are also invited) from the Rust Belt in East Moline, to Colona, across the Mississippi River to Bettendorf, back to Moline and then to East Moline, all in the name of wounded veterans Couture assists.
A fall 2019 trip to see how Couture's Xtreme GI Foundation works made Pustelnik count his blessings.
"It was emotional, it was eye-opening and it made me — and I've had my share share of ups and downs — realize just how fortunate I am,'' said Pustelnik, the lead for today and Saturday's Xtreme Couture GI Foundation Weekend.
"It took me to tears and made me want to assist Randy in the work he does. We did this two years ago and after a year away from it and seeing how it works, we had to give it another try. Sponsors, riders, everyone have been great.''
The Xtreme Couture GI Foundation was founded a dozen years ago by Randy and Kim Couture to raise money and awareness for those wounded in action and their families. Randy Couture is a U.S. Army veteran, having attained the rank of sergeant while serving with the 101st Airborne.
Pustelnik and Couture have history. In 1990 the two won national Greco-Roman wrestling titles in the U.S. Open in Las Vegas. Since those days, they were roommates at the Pan Am Games and while at United States' training centers in New York and Colorado Springs. A high school wrestling state champion, three-time NCAA All-American, international Greco-Roman competitor and six-time UFC World Champion and Hall of Famer, Couture has also appeared in dozens of films and is a best-selling author.
Both have stayed close through the years.
"One of the best people going,'' Pustelnik said of Couture. "Nothing's changed, he's still the guy we all knew way back when.''
Saturday's ride begins at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave East Moline, at 9 a.m. Registration goes until 10:30, with kickstands up and 11. Cost is $20 for a motorcycle or car.
Stops will take place at the Grease Monkey Pub (Colona), The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf), Pub 1848 (Moline) and the Whiskey Stop (East Moline), where an auction and raffle begin at 5 p.m.
Pustelnik noted each stop features outside seating with food and beverage so social distancing can be observed.
"You want a good time for a great cause but you want people to be safe,'' Pustelnik said. "First priority with all of this is that.''
Two years ago, Pustelnik and a host of Quad-Citians raised over $30,000 for the Extreme GI Foundation. Despite missing a year and in the midst of a pandemic, chances are good first year numbers can be topped.
"Amazing how people have been, even with what we are dealing with,'' he said. "I think we have a shot.''
Featured in the auction is a rifle and a hand gun crafted by the Springfield Armory. Both pieces are valued in excess of $5,000. Fifty $100 raffle tickets will be sold to those seeking a chance at the rifle and hand gun.
"There are several other items including the coolest metal American flags you have ever seen,'' Pustelnik said. "Awesome work by so many people.''
Especially by two old wrestling buddies.
For additional information, call Pustelnik at 309 314-1281.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!