Lincoln Trail cross country preview

Teams to watch: The girls' competition could be a three-team race among Annawan-Wethersfield, Princeville and reigning conference champion Stark County. A-W and Stark County met in a dual meet at Toulon to open the season and the Rebels nipped the Titans by two points. ... United is another team to watch after topping A-W by eight points for third at last year's LTC girls' meet. ... In the boys' race, Princeville looks to defend its title after edging Ridgewood by four points for last year's championship. However, the Spartans are a more veteran squad while the Princes lost their top two runners to graduation. ... A-W and Mercer County also look to be in the hunt, as both teams featured predominantly youthful rosters last fall.