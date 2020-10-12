Lincoln Trail cross country preview

Basics: Wednesday, 4 p.m., Kewanee Dunes
Teams to watch: The girls' competition could be a three-team race among Annawan-Wethersfield, Princeville and reigning conference champion Stark County. A-W and Stark County met in a dual meet at Toulon to open the season and the Rebels nipped the Titans by two points. ... United is another team to watch after topping A-W by eight points for third at last year's LTC girls' meet. ... In the boys' race, Princeville looks to defend its title after edging Ridgewood by four points for last year's championship. However, the Spartans are a more veteran squad while the Princes lost their top two runners to graduation. ... A-W and Mercer County also look to be in the hunt, as both teams featured predominantly youthful rosters last fall.
Girls to watch: A-W freshman Kennady Anderson has made an immediate impact, dominating in all of the Titans' dual meets and posting a third-place finish at the Elmwood Invitational, finishing behind a pair of all-state runners from Eureka and posting a time of 18:53.8. She looks to compete with Princeville sophomore Kyra Hilsabeck, Ridgewood sophomore Kendra Downing and Stark County junior Ashley Orrick for individual supremacy. ... Anderson's Titan teammate, sophomore Danielle Johnson, is another one to watch after a top 10 finish at last year's meet, along with Mercer County junior Bailey Hardin and United senior Bridget Brokaw.
Boys to watch: With last year's top two finishers graduating, Ridgewood senior Nick Janson looks to move up and take the gold medal. Last fall, Janson finished just over a minute behind individual winner Riley Coulter of MerCo and just over 10 seconds behind runner-up Austin Earley of A-W. ... Coulter's younger brother, Derek, took fifth as a freshman and has a solid chance to keep the LTC individual title in the family. ... Another top sophomore, A-W's Coy McKibbon, edged the younger Coulter for fourth place last year and has also enjoyed a solid 2020 campaign. ... Ridgewood junior Keagan Hixson looks to make a move up after cracking the top 10 in '19.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett
