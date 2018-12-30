Q-C Hall of Fame logo

Adam Lingner, Franc Freeman and Jenni Fitzgerald were inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports on May 7 at Bettendorf High School.

Lingner starred in three sports at Rock Island Alleman before playing football at Illinois and spending 13 seasons in the NFL. He was the long snapper for the Buffalo Bills in four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991-94.

Freeman made his mark as the wrestling coach at Bettendorf High School for 27 years, from 1964-1991, compiling a dual meet record of 250-72-7. He won 16 conference championships and led the Bulldogs to state team titles in 1981 and 1982.

Fitzgerald was a multi-sport athlete at North Scott, graduating in 1986. She continued her basketball career as a four-year starter at Drake and for the past 19 years has served as an assistant coach at the University of Iowa.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments