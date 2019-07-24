Age: 24
Home: Bahrain
Career: Winner of six U.S. road races last year — Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Shelter Island 10k, Monumental Mile, Litchfield Hill Road Race, Cotton Row 10k and Orange Classic 10k.
This year: Fourth in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; eighth in Get in Gear 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
