Age: 24

Home: Bahrain

Career: Winner of six U.S. road races last year — Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Shelter Island 10k, Monumental Mile, Litchfield Hill Road Race, Cotton Row 10k and Orange Classic 10k.

This year: Fourth in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; eighth in Get in Gear 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments