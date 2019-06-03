Little league 

2019 Majors Davenport Little League Baseball City Championship Tournament

Monday scores 

Hilton Garden Inn 6, Trophy Shoppe 2

Koehler Electric 10, Sancho's 0

Modern Woodmen 6, Ganzo's 1

Yoli 5, Curtis Carpet Cleaning 3

