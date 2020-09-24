Little People line of toys expands

The family of Little People toys is expanding.

Fisher-Price has announced the additions of two offerings in the Little People Collector Line.

The first offering is Lord of the Rings, a six-figure set. Fisher-Price says the set was inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s series. It features the members of the Fellowship — Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli — as well as Lady Arwen.

"Our designers incorporated the unique character details when developing these figures including Frodo’s feet and Gandalf’s wooden staff," said Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price.

The second addition to the Little People set is Elf, based on the Christmas character from the movie of the same name.

"The collectible comes in premium packaging showing off the figures in a snow globe with cut-out snowflakes, a nod to the cut-out snowflakes throughout the film," Scothon said.

According to Fisher-Price, "These character sets join additional Little People Collector products that launched earlier this year, including Masters of the Universe, as well as The Beatles and KISS sets, which were first introduced in 2019.