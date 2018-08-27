This week's Live @ Five, a free outdoor concert series, Quad-city based cover band The Knockoffs play a show, featuring tunes by Led Zeppelin, The Foo Fighters, The Eagles and more outside the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Admission is free. 

5 p.m. Friday, outside River Music Experience. Free

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments